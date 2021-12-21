Sex And The City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have broken their silence and praised the women who have come forward to make sexual assault allegations against co-star Chris Noth.

The trio, who starred in the hit 90s series with Noth as well as new spinoff show And Just Like That, said they were "deeply saddened" by the accusations and acknowledged the difficulty of sharing the “painful experiences”.

It comes as Noth, who has called the claims "categorically false", was dropped from the CBS drama The Equalizer following the allegations he assaulted two women more than 10 years apart. Although there is currently no investigation into the 67-year-old actor, several brands have begun to distance themselves from him.

Parker, Nixon and Davis, who played Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, posted a statement on their respective social media accounts reading: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.

“We know it must be a very difficult thing for them to do and we commend them for it.”

Noth also played the recurring role of detective William Bishop in 2021 drama The Equalizer, which stars Queen Latifah, and is produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a short statement obtained by several US media outlets.

Listen to the latest episode of ITV News's entertainment podcast, Unscripted:

Last week the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed there was, as yet, no investigation into the sexual assault allegations.

Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD told the PA news agency: “There is no record of a report being filed at this time. “Without a report there is no investigation.”

In an earlier statement, Noth said: "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.

"It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

The two women, who do not know each other, approached trade publication The Hollywood Reporter separately to claim Noth’s reprisal of his role in the SATC spinoff show And Just Like That had stirred up painful memories.

One woman, who is given the pseudonym Zoe, said she was 22 and working in an entry-level job for a high-profile firm, where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business, when he allegedly assaulted her in his apartment in Los Angeles in 2004. Another woman, given the pseudonym Lily, was 25 and working as a waitress in the VIP section of a New York nightclub when she met Noth in 2015. She claims he assaulted her in his New York apartment. Noth recently starred in an advertising campaign by Peloton, following the fitness brand’s recent appearance in the SATC spinoff. Following the allegations Peloton removed their campaign from social media, saying they were “unaware” of the claims.