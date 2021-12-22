Covid booster jab: Fourth dose offered to over-60s in Israel to tackle Omicron

Over-60s in Israel will be eligible for a fourth booster vaccine to protect them against the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Medical staff and vulnerable people will also be able to get a fourth dose of the vaccine at least four months after the third jab, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced.

“The citizens of Israel were the first in the world to receive the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and we are continuing to pioneer with the fourth dose as well,” he said on Tuesday and urged those groups of people to get their vaccines.

The move comes as the Omicron variant begins to take hold in the country with at least 340 cases, and as Israel records its first known death related to the coronavirus strain.

Speaking after a meeting with his coronavirus cabinet, Mr Bennett said the decision was “wonderful news that will assist us in getting through the Omicron wave that is engulfing the world”.

Israeli hospital Soroka Medical Center confirmed the death of a man in his 60s on Tuesday, who was infected with the Omicron variant.

But the hospital said the man, who died on Monday, had a number of serious pre-existing conditions.

“His morbidity stemmed mainly from pre-existing illnesses and not from respiratory infection arising from the coronavirus,” it said.

Israel had this week banned travellers coming from several countries, including the United States, Germany, Italy, Turkey and Canada.

England is currently trying to administer third booster jabs to all adults, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson aiming to get all over-18s jabbed by the end of December 2021.

Mr Johnson had brought forward the target from January 2022 as he warned of a "tidal wave" of Omicron cases in the UK. All adults were offered a first dose by July 19, 2021.

Scotland was the first UK nation to give a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to more than half of its entire adult population.

A total of 2,250,118 extra doses had been given to over-18s as of December 14.

In Wales, all adults will be offered a booster vaccination by the end of December, with appointments to be scheduled into the new year.

Northern Ireland’s booster rollout will further accelerate from the week beginning 20 December when vaccination centres open to the over-18s.