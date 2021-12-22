A Madagascan government minister said he swam for 12 hours after his helicopter crashed at sea.

Police Minister Serge Gelle and his team were travelling to inspect the site of a shipwreck in Madagascar's northeast on Monday night when the helicopter crashed.

The 57-year-old then claims he swan for 12 hours to safety.

Speaking in a video that was posted on Twitter, Mr Gelle said he swam "from 7:30 last night, until 7:30 this morning", to the city of Mahambo.

"I would just like you to broadcast this video for my family to see, my colleagues to see, the government members to see. [I am] alive and well", he said in the video, while lying on a stretcher.

"It's not my time to die."

An official who was travelling with the police minister is also reported to have survived the crash.

But the helicopter's pilot and another military officer are still missing, Madagascar's president said.

In a post on Twitter, President Andry Rajoelina paid tribute to victims of Monday's boat crash, before praising Police Minister Serge Gelle's bravery.

"My thoughts are also with the pilot of the helicopter... who were sent to the area... and are still missing," President Rajoelina said.

"Strength to their loved ones and their families in this ordeal.

"I salute the great dedication of Serge Gelle and Chief Warrant Officer Andrianarison Laitsara Jimmy, survivors of the crash as their helicopter flew to the rescue of the castaways."

Mr Rajoelina said his government is "fully mobilised" to provide "all the necessary assistance" to the victims' families. He added that search operations were ongoing.

64 people died in Monday night's boat accident that Serge Gelle and his team had been flying out to. 20 people are still missing following the boat crash, according to the maritime agency, and 45 people have been rescued.

The cargo ship involved was not authorised to carry passengers.