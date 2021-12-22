The police watchdog has decided it will not investigate a complaint made over the Metropolitan Police's handling of an alleged Downing Street Christmas party during Covid restrictions last year.

Scotland Yard referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb wrote to the watchdog to raise concerns over the reported event on December 18 2020 and the lack of an investigation.

It is alleged a Christmas party last year saw officials and advisers make speeches, enjoy a cheese board, drink together and exchange Secret Santa gifts, although the prime minister is not thought to have attended.

In a letter to the IOPC this month, the Green party peer claimed that officers were on duty at Downing Street to protect the building and that part of their role involved controlling access.

"If there was an unlawful gathering taking place at Number 10 Downing Street then the police must have known, and were highly likely to have played an active part in organising or facilitating the illegal gathering," she wrote.

But after “having fully assessed the referral”, the IPOC “decided it is invalid” and returned it to the Metropolitan Police Service to handle as “it determines would be appropriate”.

Earlier this month, ITV News revealed senior Downing Street staff joking about holding the event in Number 10 just four days after the event is alleged to have taken place.

Watch the leaked video, obtained by ITV News, showing senior Downing Street staff joking about an event - days after it is alleged to have taken place

In the leaked video, staff can be heard laughing and making references to “cheese and wine”, while Boris Johnson’s then spokesperson Allegra Stratton remarked there was “definitely no social distancing.”

Ms Stratton has since resigned over the video. Mr Johnson apologised for the video, but did not confirm a party took place, though it is now at the centre of an investigation being led by senior civil servant Sue Gray examining lockdown-breaking parties across Whitehall.

ITV News was also told an alarm was accidentally set off in Downing Street on the night of December 18.

UK Editor Paul Brand reported sources had said a Metropolitan Police officer entered the reception of No 10 on the night to make their own checks.

In her complaint letter, Lady Jones argued there is a “case to answer” for the Met “aiding and abetting a criminal offence, or deliberately failing to enforce the law in favour of government, politicians and their staff” due to the “extensive” police presence in Downing Street.

On Tuesday, she posted a message on Twitter saying her complaint was being considered, but by Wednesday the IOPC said that, having assessed the referral, it had returned it to the Metropolitan police.

An IOPC spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Under the relevant legislation, a valid complaint can only be made where an individual, or someone acting on their behalf, has been adversely affected by the alleged conduct or its effects. “There was nothing within the referral to indicate the complainant was physically present or nearby when officers stationed at Downing Street allegedly failed to enforce Covid rules.

"Nor is there a suggestion that they were physically present or sufficiently nearby when the effects of the officers’ alleged actions occurred."

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick. Credit: PA

A separate complaint has been made by Lady Jones that claims that Met Commissioner Cressida Dick refused to investigate allegations of an unlawful gathering on December 18 2020.

This has been referred to the Mayor’s Office for Policing And Crime (Mopac), which sets the direction and budget for the force. Mopac confirmed it is assessing the complaints to decide if further action is required.