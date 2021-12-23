This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.

On Unscripted this week, Nina is joined by best selling children's author and illustrator Liz Pichon.

We talk all things Tom Gates, the book series that has captured children's hearts, as well as being adapted for stage and screen.

Liz tells us where the idea for Tom Gates first came from, and how a love for doodling spawned an entire series.

The pair discuss how the books help young people with dyslexia, and why Liz turned to comics as a way to engage young readers.

Listen to Unscripted using the player below, or listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are released every fortnight.