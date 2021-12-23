Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin has said the band will stop making new music in 2025.

The revelation came in an interview with Jo Whiley for her BBC Radio 2 Christmas special, which is being broadcast on Thursday

The frontman told Jo Whiley that in 2025, Coldplay will only tour, rather than make new music.

"Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour", he told the radio presenter.

"Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then."

Coldplay was formed in London in 1996, and released their ninth studio album - Music Of The Spheres - earlier this year. It went straight to number one.

Martin, from Whitestone in Devon, said earlier this year that the band would not tour until they found an environmentally friendly way of doing so. A 12-point plan on the group's website lays out the band's plans for an eco-friendly tour in 2022.

Part of that plan includes a kinetic dance floor that generates energy from fans jumping up and down.

The band has previously posted environmentally-conscious messages on its official Twitter page, including David Attenborough's COP26 climate summit speech.