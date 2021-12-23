Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first picture of their daughter Lilibet, on a "Happy Holidays" card.

The photo, taken by Alexi Lubomirski at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home in Santa Barbara, California, shows Meghan holding Lilibet up, while Archie is on Harry's knee.

The message on the card reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.

"Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.

"As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew & Paid Leave For All, PL+US, Marshall Plan for Moms.

“Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili."

Listen to the Royal Rota

The duke and duchess' Archewell Foundation is donating to charities that support Afghan refugees and families going through paid parental leave.

Harry and Meghan met with Team Rubicon, an international charity that provides disaster response, earlier this year when they visited Task Force Liberty at the New Jersey air base, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, which is home to 10,000 Afghan refugees.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card in full

Welcome.US is a group that also supports Afghan refugees.

CEO Nazanin Ash said: "Welcome.US is mobilizing an all-country response to support our new Afghan neighbors, and we are honored to receive support from Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in this effort.

“With this generous gift, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not only help thousands of Afghan families as they rebuild their lives but will also create opportunities for all of us to unite through compassionate service and common purpose.”