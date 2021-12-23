Play video

'Step into the space salon' where zero gravity is no issue

Matthias Maurer, a German European Space Agency astronaut, has revealed just how astronauts get their hair cut in space - battling against zero gravity conditions.

The answer on board the International Space Station is a vacuum attached to hair clippers.

"Step into the space salon where barber Raja Chari is a man of many talents. Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the Space Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached.

"Five stars for this space stylist’s service," he wrote with the hashtag "cosmic kiss".

The barber in question is NASA astronaut Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari, currently serving as commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the ISS, which launched last month.