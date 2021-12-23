The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will join the Queen at Windsor Castle for Christmas Day, it has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Clarence House made the announcement on Friday morning.

This follows news that Princess Anne and her husband Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence would not be joining the Queen for Christmas, after Admiral Sir Timothy tested positive for Covid on Thursday.

The Princess Royal and her husband will now spend Christmas isolating, a royal source has said.

The Queen will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle this year, it has been announced. Credit: PA

The Queen usually spends Christmas Day at Sandringham in Norfolk, but has cancelled her original plans and will spend it in Windsor this year, due to Covid concerns.

There will still be family visiting Windsor over the festive period, with precautions followed in line with government advice.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship reported the 95-year-old monarch's decision is a "personal one" and has been taken as a precautionary measure.

Most years, the Queen invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to join her at Buckingham Palace before she departs for her annual Christmas stay at Sandringham.

It has not yet been confirmed where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas.

