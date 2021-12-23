A thanksgiving service to pay tribute to the life of the Duke of Edinburgh is set to take place in spring 2022 at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace has announced.

It is understood the date will be confirmed in due course and the guestlist is being finalised, with the service due to consist of family, friends, dignitaries and representatives of the charities and organisations which Philip was associated with.

In April, Prince Philip, famously described by the Queen as her "constant strength and guide", passed away at Windsor Castle aged 99.

His funeral was held during the pandemic and complied with coronavirus restrictions within the confines of Windsor Castle.

It meant the Queen struck a solitary figure as she sat in St George’s Chapel to pay a final farewell to her husband of 73 years.

He was the longest-serving consort in British history and dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch’s side.Philip – father to the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – was just two months away from his 100th birthday in June.