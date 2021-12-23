Play video

Watch the moment two babies were rescued from a bathtub torn from their home by the Kentucky tornado

Bodycam footage shows police rescuing one of two babies from a bathtub amid the rubble and reuniting him with their grandmother after the deadly tornado in Kentucky.

The video shows rescuers by a bathtub that had been turned on its side and pulling a crying baby from a bundle of blankets.

The baby, who appeared to be alive and well with no serious injuries, is later seen being reunited with a woman who cries with relief: "Praise God, lord Jesus, I love you. Oh, thank you Jesus."

The infants - Kaden, 15 months, and three-month-old Dallas - were put in a bathtub by their grandmother Clara Lutz to protect them from the tornado that hit the central and southern parts of the US.

A woman stands at the remains of her home after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Credit: AP

Ms Kutz put the children in the bathroom with a blanket, a pillow, and a Bible, before the house started to shake and the bathtub was ripped from their home.

After the tornado passed, Ms Lutz desperately searched for her grandchildren, but couldn't find them amid the wreckage.

Local law enforcement officials found the bath in her garden. Kaden and Dallas were underneath and still dry from the rain.

Three-month-old Dallas had a large bump on his head and was taken to hospital with some bleeding but it stopped by the time they arrived.

Clara Lutz describes the moment a tornado ripped a bath tub - with her two grandchildren inside - from her hands

Ms Kutz had told local TV network WFIE-TV: "I felt the rumbling, I felt the shaking of the house. The next thing I knew the tub had lifted and it was out of my hands, I couldn't hold on", she told local TV network WFIE-TV.

The Hopkins County resident was then hit on the head by the water tank from the bath as it was ripped from the floor.

"I was looking everywhere to see where the tub may be I had no clue at all where these babies [were].

"All I could say was, 'Lord please bring my babies back safely. Please, I beg thee," she said.

At least 90 people have died in the tornado that hit Kentucky as tornadoes have devastated the US over the past week.

Last Monday, two-month-old Oaklynn Charleigh Koon became the youngest victim of the Kentucky tornadoes after she died from her injuries sustained in the storm.