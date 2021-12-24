LadBaby makes chart history with 'sausage rolls' taking Christmas number one

LadBaby has made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year.

Social media star Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne (LadBaby Mum) have scored this year’s top chart spot with the novelty track Sausage Rolls For Everyone featuring global superstars, Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John.

The song is a sausage roll-themed charity rework of Sheeran and Sir Elton’s own new festive single Merry Christmas, in aid of The Trussell Trust foodbanks.

The milestone means LadBaby surpasses music titans The Beatles and Spice Girls, who are the only other acts to score a consecutive hat-trick of festive number ones.

The track, which was released on December 17, proved to be a huge success, achieving more than 136,000 chart sales in its first week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The YouTubers began the theme of food pun-based chart-toppers in 2018 with We Built This City, and then went on to claim further success in 2019 with I Love Sausage Rolls and 2020’s Don’t Stop Me Eatin’.

LadBaby, 34, told OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you, thank you, thank you to the great British public, for every single person in this country that has downloaded and streamed this song over the last week.

“You’re all absolute legends."

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, added: “Huge congratulations to Ladbaby, Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John for their achievement this year, not least to Mark and Roxanne of Ladbaby in becoming the first act in history to record four consecutive official Christmas number ones.

The social media star toppled Sheeran and Sir Elton from their two-week stint at the top spot with their original version of Merry Christmas, placing them in second position.

However, their collaboration with LadBaby gives Sheeran his fourth number one single of the year and Sir Elton his third.

They also fended off competition from festive classics including Wham!’s Last Christmas, which took the third spot, and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You came in fourth.

There is also festive joy for Adele who has claimed her second Christmas number one album with her acclaimed comeback record 30.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Sheeran’s Equals holds on to second place, with Abba’s first album in nearly 40 years, Voyage, taking third.

Michael Buble’s festive record, titled Christmas and originally released in 2011, took fourth place and Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra’s Happy Together rises to a new peak position of fifth place.