The UK has recorded its highest ever number of Covid-19 cases for the third day in a row as the pandemic caused chaos for Christmas plans across the country.

122,186 new cases of Covid were reported on Christmas Eve, more than 2,000 higher than on Thursday which saw a record-breaking 119,789 new cases.

The government also said a further 137 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 173,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The total confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the UK stands at 114,625. Credit: PA

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there had been 23,719 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported across the UK.

This brings the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 114,625.

The number of deaths in England of people with the Omicron variant has risen to 29, according to the UKHSA.

Hospital admissions in England for people with confirmed or suspected Omicron rose to 366.

The real number of Omicron cases is likely to be much higher.

New data revealed on Friday estimated there were 1.7 million people who had Covid last week.

England

England reported 105,069 new cases of Covid on Friday and a further 144 deaths.

Scotland

Some 7,076 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Scotland on Friday as well as another 10 deaths.

Wales

Wales reported 10 deaths from Covid on Friday and a further 6,755 new cases.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported 3,286 new cases of Covid on Friday and another three deaths.