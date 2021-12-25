Former England cricket captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89

Former England cricket captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89, Yorkshire County Cricket Club has announced.

The ex cricketer, who also managed England, revealed in November that he was receiving treatment for cancer.

Illingworth, who led England to a Test series victory over Australia Down Under in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer.

Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 Test runs at an average of 23.24 and claimed 122 wickets at 31.20.

He captained England 31 times, winning 12 of those matches.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement: “It’s always incredibly sad to lose a person who has given so much to the English game, and to the sport of cricket in general.

“Ray was a superb cricketer, and his deep love, passion and knowledge for the game meant he continued to contribute long after his playing days had finished. We send our sympathy and warmest wishes to Ray’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

Yorkshire paid tribute to “the club’s most successful modern day captain”.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Ray Illingworth has passed away,” the county said in a statement.

“His success at county level was matched on the international scene, enjoying a long career with England as captain.

“Our thoughts are with Ray’s family and the wider Yorkshire family who held Ray so dear to their hearts.”

His wife Shirley died earlier this year after battling cancer and Illingworth offered his support for law changes over assisted dying.

“I don’t want to have the last 12 months that my wife had,” he added. “She had a terrible time going from hospital to hospital and in pain.

“I believe in assisted dying. The way my wife was, there was no pleasure in life in the last 12 months, and I don’t see the point of living like that, to be honest.

“But we don’t have assisted dying in England yet, so you don’t have the option do you? They are debating it and I think it will come eventually.

“A lot of doctors are against it, but if they had to live like my wife did in her last 12 months they might change their minds.”