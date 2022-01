Swimmers once again have braved the cold to take part in Christmas Day dips across the UK.

A dog wearing a Christmas jumper runs along the sand at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

A swimmer takes a Christmas Day dip at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

A wild swimmer takes a Christmas Day dip at Portobello Beach Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Dozens charged into the sea to raise money for charity at Bomscombe Pier, near Bournemouth.

Despite snow falling in parts of Scotland, many were determined to take the plunge in Edinburgh.

Swimmers tried to forget the chill as they took a Christmas Day dip Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Swimmers dry off by a fire after taking a Christmas Day dip at a beach in Edinburgh Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Santa ditched some of his costume for a Christmas Day dip Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

The sea was quite bracing in Edinburgh Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

People dressed up for the occasion at the beach in Felixstowe, Suffolk.

Swimmers in fancy dress run into the sea at Felixstowe Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Swimmers Perry Springate and Chris Johnson dressed as clowns for their Christmas dip Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

At least the penguin would not have been put off by the cold weather Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Swimmers in fancy dress pose in the sea at Felixstowe Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Maybe it was best to start with a paddle Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Not to be outdone by swimmers from elsewhere in the country, an intrepid few took to the water in the North East.

A group of swimmers run into the water for a Christmas Day dip at Tynemouth Beach Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

A group of swimmers go for a Christmas day dip at Tynemouth Beach on the North East coast Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA