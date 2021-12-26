Play video

Watch ITV News' 1996 interview with Desmond Tutu

As Archbishop Desmond Tutu retired from a remarkable career in 1996, he sat down for a wide-ranging interview with ITV News Africa Correspondent (now Sports Editor) Steve Scott.

Exuberant as always, he discussed his career highlights, from casting his first vote in South Africa's first post-apartheid election ("It was like falling in love") to rescuing a man from being burnt alive by a mob ("It's only afterwards that you think: 'yeah, that was a crazy thing to do'").

The Archbishop's wife, Leah Tutu, joked that retirement may bring about a more tranquil, domesticated husband.

"I'll teach him to wash up and plant a few roses in the garden," she laughed.

25 years later, after his death on Boxing day aged 90, the world once again finds itself reflecting on Archbishop Tutu's extraordinary legacy.

In a tribute, the Archbishop of Canterbury said Tutu "transformed the lives of politicians and priests, township dwellers and world leaders.

"The world is different because of this man."