Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have said their hearts are “broken” after the death of Emmy-winning director and producer Jean-Marc Vallee.

The filmmaker, whose 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club earned multiple Oscar nominations, died suddenly aged 58 in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, his representative Bumble Ward said.

In 2017, he worked with Witherspoon and Dern directing the first season of Big Little Lies, later winning a Directors Guild of America (DGA) award for the HBO TV series which was adapted from the bestselling Liane Moriarty novel.

On Twitter, Witherspoon wrote: “My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.”

The 45-year-old actress also shared an image of the pair to her Instagram story with the same caption and a broken heart emoji.

On Instagram, Dern, 54, shared an image of the pair laughing, captioning it: “Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee.

“The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken.”

Vallee was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.

Jake Gyllenhaal and director Jean-Marc Vallee Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Vallee often shot with natural light and hand-held cameras and gave actors freedom to improvise the script and move around within a scene’s location.

His crew roamed up and down the Pacific Coast Trail to shoot Reese Witherspoon in 2014’s Wild.

Vallee said in a 2014 interview: “They (actors) can move anywhere they want."

He continued: “It’s giving the importance to storytelling, emotion, characters. I try not to interfere too much. I don’t need to cut performances. Often, the cinematographer and I were like: ‘This location sucks. It’s not very nice. But, hey, that’s life.'”

Vallee also directed the 2009 film starring Emily Blunt, The Young Victoria.

