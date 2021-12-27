Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first film to surpass $1bn during pandemic

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the first film to surpass $1 billion during the pandemic, just 12 days after its release.

The film, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, has grossed $1.05 billion globally, despite competition from Sing 2 and the fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections.

It beat the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die, which made $774m at the box office and which was the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021 and the pandemic.

It also beat Chinese film The Battle of Lake Changjin, which has earned more than $905m worldwide.

Zendaya and Tom Holland during a photocall for their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Over the three-day weekend, the movie by Disney's Marvel Studios and Sony has earned an estimated $81.5 million, down 69% from the first weekend.

It is the third-fastest film ever to cross $1 billion - tied with Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

No Way Home has not been released in China, which is currently the world's biggest cinema market.

The 2019 film Spider-Man: Far From Home - the first Spider Man movie to reach the $1bn mark- is still the highest-grossing move in the franchise, with $1.132bn in ticket sales.

