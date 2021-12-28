Play video

"We thought that he wasn't going to make it a few times," Oliver's dad tells ITV News Reporter Yasmin Bodalbhai

It's an extra-special Christmas for the Kietley family after dad John gave the life-saving gift of a kidney to his son.

Four-year-old Oliver Kietley was diagnosed with renal failure at birth and was on dialysis.

Earlier this year, they found out John was a match and he went on to donate his kidney to Oliver.

It means this Christmas is the first time Oliver can indulge in festive treats and he doesn't have to keep making hospital trips for treatment.