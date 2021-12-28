Man, 19, charged after couple found dead in home on Boxing Day

A 19-year-old man has been charged after a couple were found dead at their home on Boxing Day.

The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both aged 73, were found at their house in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, West Lothian, at around 11.40pm on Sunday.

A sudden death had earlier been reported at the property.

Police at an address in Livingston, West Lothian after Denis and Mary Fell were found dead in the house on Boxing Day

Police Scotland said on Tuesday that a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with their deaths.

He is expected to appear at the town’s sheriff court on Wednesday.

Floral tributes were laid at the scene

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“A continued presence may be seen in the area as officers continue with their inquiries but this was a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public.”