Prince Andrew wasn't involved in this trial - but may there be implications for him? Royal Editor Chris Ship breaks it down

Prince Andrew's accuser, who claims she was trafficked to have sex with the royal, has said "others must be held accountable" following the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Virginia Giuffre (formerly known as Roberts) who has brought a civil sex case against the Duke of York said she has "faith" others involved with Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell will face justice.Ms Giuffre features in a now infamous picture with the Duke and his friend Maxwell in the background.

Maxwell, 60, was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution and faces the rest of her life in jail for helping to entice vulnerable teenagers to disgraced financier Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Maxwell is facing a lengthy prison sentence, US Correspondent Emma Murphy reports

Attention will now focus on the damages action launched by Ms Giuffre who is suing the Queen’s son for alleged sexual assault.

Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein, who was friends with Andrew at the time, to have sex with the Duke when she was aged 17 - a minor under US law.

Andrew has vehemently denied all the allegations.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew. Credit: PA

The Duke famously gave an interview to BBC's Newsnight where he denied repeatedly that he'd had sex or "any kind of sexual contact" with Ms Giuffre, but said he did not regret becoming friends with her alleged abuser, Jeffrey Epstein, because of the "opportunities" he was given to learn from him about the world of business.

Following Maxwell’s conviction on Wednesday, Ms Giuffre said she had "lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse" and commended the four women who testified during the trial.

She added: "I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be."

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Duke of York Credit: Crime+Investigation/PA

Maxwell's New York trial heard how she summoned a 14-year-old girl to an orgy, groped another victim and laid a schoolgirl outfit out for a third accuser before a sexualised massage with her former boyfriend Epstein because she “thought it would be fun”.

The court in the Southern District of New York heard Maxwell imposed a “culture of silence … by design” at Epstein’s properties, where staff were told to “see nothing, hear nothing and say nothing”.

While the “horrific abuse” was going on, the jury was told how the defendant lived a “life of luxury” – with the prosecution describing the trafficking as a “means to support her lifestyle”.

Maxwell will appeal against her conviction for luring young girls for Epstein to molest, her family has said.

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein Credit: US Department of Justice/PA

Gloria Allred, a lawyer who represents 20 accusers of Epstein, said it was now a matter of having to “wait and see” if the civil sexual assault case in the US against the Duke ever gets to trial.

She told BBC Breakfast that “to prove a criminal case, the burden of proof is beyond a reasonable doubt” but “only a preponderance of evidence must be shown in order for there to be the possibility of the defendant being held liable” in a civil case.

She added: “I anticipate many legal arguments on behalf of Prince Andrew, having to do with jurisdiction, the power of the court and other such issues – so we will have to wait and see if his case ever gets to trial or not.”

