Legendary actor and Golden Girls star Betty White has died aged 99.

The award-winning comedy actor, who had an on-screen career spanning eight decades, died just weeks before her milestone birthday.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People magazine in a statement on Friday.

"I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

The actor had told the magazine just weeks ago she was “lucky” to be in good health ahead of her centennial birthday on January 17.

She told People magazine just days ago: “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing.

“I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working," she had joked.

She said being “born a cockeyed optimist” is the key to her upbeat nature, adding: “I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive."

The Mary Tyler Moore Show stars Ed Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight at the Primetime Emmy Awards, 1976 Credit: AP

White, best known for playing Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, was the last of the four Golden Girls to pass away, following the deaths of co-stars Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

Following the news of her death, thousands of tributes poured in on social media, including from a host of famous faces, with the hashtag "Thank You For Being A Friend".

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that White's passing was "a shame", adding: "She was a lovely lady… 99 years old. As my mother would say: ‘God love her’. Incredible.”

First Lady Jill Biden added: "We just loved Betty White. We’re so sad about her death.”

The US president later tweeted saying the actor "brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted: "Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. Barack and I join so many around the world who will miss the joy she brought to the world.

"I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven."

Friend and The Proposal co-star Ryan Reynolds, who previously said he has been a fan of White's “for as long as I can remember”, tweeted: "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation.

"She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."

Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon wrote on Twitter: “So sad to hear about Betty White passing.

“I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy.

“Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh!”

Academy Award-winning actor Viola Davis tweeted: "RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace…. you’ve earned your wings".

Comedian Seth Meyers, who worked with White on Saturday Night Live, wrote: "RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party.

"A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end."

The US Army also paid tribute to White saying it was "saddened" by her death, adding: "Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services.

"A true legend on and off the screen."

The Martin Luther King Jr. Centre Tweeted: "In 1954, #BettyWhite was criticized after having Arthur Duncan, a Black tap dancer, on her show.

"Her response: 'I'm sorry. Live with it.'

"She then gave Duncan even more airtime. The show was canceled soon after.

"Rest well, Betty."

Comedian Ellen Degeneres wrote: "What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White."

Star Trek actor George Takei urged his Twitter followers: "When midnight strikes tonight, let us all raise a toast to Betty."

Calling White "our national treasure", he added: "Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly."

White was born in Illinois in the US on January 17, 1922 and started her on-screen career in 1939 - earning her the title of the female entertainer with the longest television career by the Guinness World Records.

Screen veteran White also appeared in hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth.

White – who also wrote several books over the years – earned a staggering five Primetime Emmy Awards out of 21 nominations, and a handful of other top gongs.

She also played Ryan Reynolds’ grandmother in 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, while Sandra Bullock played his love interest, earning herself a Golden Globe nomination.

White with co-star Sandra Bullock at the Teens Choice Awards 2010 Credit: AP

Speaking of her castmate Bullock, 57, said: “Timing isn’t easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people’s timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless.

“The rest of us just remain silent and pray we’re not cut out of the scene.”

Before her death, Bullock had said she hoped White would embrace her birthday “the same way she has celebrated every day of her life with humour, kindness and a vodka on ice, toasting to the fact that she’s a badass who has left us all in the dust”.