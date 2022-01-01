A 14-year-old was among those to die while three children are in hospital after several crashes across roads in the UK and Ireland on New Year’s Eve.

Six died in total, with a seventh found dead in the road in Wigan – though details are still unclear over the circumstances.

At least four others are said to have been injured in the crashes.

According to charity Brake, which campaigns for better safety on the streets, five people die every day on the road in the UK with many more seriously injured.

The charity calculates that someone is killed or seriously injured every 22 minutes in the country. In 2020, 1,516 people were killed on the roads.

The youngest victim

In Sandwell, in the West Midlands, a 14-year-old girl died after being hit by a car at around 4.45pm on Friday.

West Midlands Police say a 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after the girl was hit by a grey Mercedes.

A statement from the force said: "Paramedics attended the scene but tragically there was nothing that could be done to save the girl and she was pronounced dead just before 5.30pm."

The driver stopped at the scene and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs, police said.

The man remained in police custody on New Year's Day, the force confirmed.

Motorway in Bristol

Shortly into 2022, at around 2.15am on Saturday, a woman was hit by two vehicles on the southbound slip road at junction two of the M32 near Broomhill, heading to Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses. Officers said she died at the scene.

Serious collision in Wiltshire

A woman died and a man is being treated for potentially life-changing injuries after a road traffic collision between the villages of Whittonditch and Knighton near Ramsbury.

It happened at 3.30pm on Friday and officers investigating say two vehicles were involved.

The accident happened in rural Wiltshire

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a man in his early 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for potentially life changing injuries.

The families of those involved have been informed and are being supported by trained family liaison officers.

Three children among injured

In a particularly horrific incident in County Meath, in Ireland, three people died in a two-car crash.

Three children were also rushed to hospital for treatment following the collision.

Police say two cars collided on the N52 slip road in Kells, just off the M3 motorway, at around 4.45pm.

The driver and passenger – both in their 20s – in one of the cars and the woman driving the other vehicle were killed.

Among the three children taken to hospital was a 12-year-old girl, who is understood to be in a serious condition.

Serious injury in Newcastle

A female cyclist is in hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Newcastle.

At around 9.20am on Saturday police received a report a car had been travelling on St Lawrence Road when it collided with a cyclist.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Unexplained death on road

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a road in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Greater Manchester Police were called at about 4.30am on Saturday and officers found the man, believed to be aged in his 30s, lying on Lily Lane in Wigan.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been revealed and the force is yet to confirm whether the death is being treated as suspicious.

Teen dies in motorcycle crash

A teenager has died in a motorcycle crash in Dublin.

The 19-year-old man was killed in a road traffic collision in Ballymun on Saturday.

Gardai and emergency services were called shortly after 3.30pm to Sillogue Road following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured when his bike struck a lamppost while travelling on Sillogue Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.