Man riding e-scooter, 74, dies after collision with two parked cars

An elderly man riding an electric scooter has died following a collision with two cars in Greater Manchester, local police have said.

The 74-year-old man was riding an e-scooter on Springfield Road in Tameside when he collided with two cars parked on the side of the road.

Greater Manchester Police said emergency services attended after being called at around 1.40pm on New Year's Day, but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Riding a privately own e-scooter on public roads is currently illegal in most parts of the UK, with some areas only allowing their use in permitted areas if hired from a private company.

Despite a number of schemes allowing them, UK law classes them as "powered transporters", meaning they are treated in the same way as motor vehicles.

Figures from the Department for Transport showed that three e-scooter users were killed in crashes, and a further 729 were injured in the year to June 2021.

Sergeant Marie Eldred, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family as they come to terms with this incredibly tragic loss.

"This collision happened in the middle of the day so we are hopeful that there are a number of witnesses who may have dash cam or CCTV footage."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2518 of 01/01/22.