David Bowie's entire back catalogue of music has been sold to Warner Chappell Music (WCM) in a deal reported to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The music publishing company now owns the rights to the 26 studio albums released during the British artist’s lifetime, the posthumously released album Toy, and his two albums with the band Tin Machine.

The body of work spans six decades and includes beloved songs such as Heroes, Changes, Space Oddity, Fame, Let’s Dance and Rebel Rebel.

According to US entertainment outlet Variety, the deal between WCM, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group, and the Bowie estate was worth more than $250 million - the equivalent of £185 million.

Who are the artists selling their back catalogues?

Bob Dylan’s entire back catalogue was acquired by Universal Music Group in December 2020 for a reported 300 million US dollars.

Neil Young sold half of his catalogue to music investment fund Hipgnosis Songs for an estimated 150 million dollars (£108 million) while Stevie Nicks sold a majority of her rights for a reported 100 million dollars (£72 million).

Bandmate Mick Fleetwood did the same in January last year, the Fleetwood Mac co-founder and drummer sold his legal right to the songs to Germany-based BM, one of the world's biggest music publishers.

Royalty interests for more than 300 songs including Fleetwood Mac hits Dreams, The Chain and Go Your Own Way, and covers his interests in all of the band’s recorded work apart from their first two albums were included in the deal.

Blondie singer Debbie Harry has also sold the rights to her back catalogue.

While Tina Turner sold the rights to her back catalogue in October 2021. The 81-year-old, widely referred to as the Queen of Rock and Roll, signed over her share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, and her name, image and likeness.

Fleetwood Mac in 1978. Credit: PA

Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of the 20th century, died with liver cancer on January 10 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

Celebrations are currently ongoing for what would have been his 75th year.

Commenting on the Bowie deal, WCM co-chairman and chief executive Guy Moot said: "All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogues in music history.

"These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever.

"Bowie’s vision and creative genius drove him to push the envelope, lyrically and musically – writing songs that challenged convention, changed the conversation, and have become part of the canon of global culture.

"His work spanned massive pop hits and experimental adventures that have inspired millions of fans and countless innovators, not only in music, but across all the arts, fashion, and media.

"We are looking forward to tending his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care as we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being."

Entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman, representing the Bowie estate, added: "We are truly gratified that David Bowie’s body of music will now be in the capable hands of Warner Chappell Music Publishing.

"We are sure they will cherish it and take care of it with the greatest level of dignity."