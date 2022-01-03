England and Scotland have reported a further 157,758 new cases of Covid-19 across the two countries amid warnings the NHS will face considerable pressure over the next few weeks.

Cases have risen sharply across the UK, by more than 50%, in the past seven days.

Since December 22, the UK has consistently reported daily case numbers upwards of 100,000.

The government also said a further 42 people had died in England within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The prime minister warned on Monday the pressure on the NHS is going to be “considerable” for the “next couple of weeks and maybe more”.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast:

England

England recorded 137,451 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday and a further 42 deaths.

Scotland

Scotland reported a record 20,217 new cases on Monday - the first time the figure has topped 20,000. The figures include a note advising of delays in between tests being taken and results being reported, but added Public Health Scotland is monitoring the situation.

Wales and Northern Ireland

Wales and Northern Ireland did not release any new figures on Monday due to the bank holiday.