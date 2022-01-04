Play video

The exact timing of twins Alfredo and Aylin's births make them truly extraordinary - they were born in different years, ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent reports

They may be twins, but the siblings born in California just 15 minutes apart will never have to fight for attention on their birthdays, as they ended up being born across two different years.

Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo welcomed their son Alfredo Antonio Trujillo at 11:45 pm on December 31, 2021.

He was quickly followed by his twin sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, who became the first baby to be born this year at Natividad Medical Center, Salinas, after arriving at 12am on January 1, 2022.

Aylin weighed in at 5 pounds, 14 ounces, while big brother Alfredo weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Across the United States, some 120,000 twins are born every year, making up just 3% of all births.

But the chance of twins being born in different years is estimated to be as low as one in two million.

The twin's mum Fatima Madrigal said her oldest son was excited that one of the babies was a boy. Credit: Natividad Medical Center

Aylin and Alfredo will join three older siblings, two girls and a boy, with their mother Fatima Madrigal saying the family were excited to meet them.

“It is crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” she said.

“I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

Dr Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group, described the delivery as "one of the most memorable" of her career. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022," she added.

"What an amazing way to start the New Year!"