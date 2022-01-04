Case to sue Nirvana over baby featured on famous Nevermind album dismissed

A case to sue legendary rock group Nirvana by the man pictured as a baby on the Nevermind album cover has been dismissed by a California judge.

Spencer Elden sued for damages of at least £110,000 ($150,000) from each of the 15 named defendants in the case - including band members and Kurt Cobain's widow Courtney Love.

Mr Elden, now 30, alleged in the court cases that the defendants produced child pornography with the image.

The cover, from 1991, shows Mr Elden as a four month old baby swimming in a pool naked and reaching for a dollar note which was dangled on a fishing line.

Listen to our entertainment podcast, Unscripted:

According to Spin Magazine, Judge Fernando M Olguin threw out the case after Mr Elden's legal team missed a December 30 deadline to file an opposition to a Nirvana request to dismiss the claim. It is reported he has until January 13 to refile.

Non-sexualised photos of infants are generally not considered child pornography under US law.

In 2016, Mr Elden recreated the image with a photographer from North Devon to mark the album’s 25th anniversary.

At the time, Mr Elden said "it's been strange growing up as the star of one of the most famous album artworks of the century."