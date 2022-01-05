The army could be used to support care homes struggling to maintain safe staffing levels, the care minister has said, amid reports of staff absences reaching 75% at some homes.

Gillian Keegan told ITV News that the military is on standby to offer staffing support to care facilities as a last resort after one provider wrote to the minister demanding a taskforce be set up to help homes get through the winter.

Healthcare and other industries across the UK are under intense pressure because Covid-19 is once again putting tens of thousands of workers into self-isolation, a process accelerated by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Critical incidents have been declared at several NHS hospital trusts over severely reduced staffing, with a number accepting care quality is being "compromised" as a result.

Staff absences for Covid and non-Covid reasons at care homes in England's worst hit areas are ranging from 16% to 22%, according to government data.

And more than 90 care providers have declared "red" alerts over their staffing levels, according to the Guardian, with 11,000 care home workers off for Covid reasons.

According to Care Forum Wales chair Mario Kreft, the sector is facing its worst-ever crisis.

He said homes part of his group are on a "war-footing", with some reporting staff absences up to 75%.

Care homes are suffering severe staff absences due to the spread of Omicron. Credit: PA

Daily testing is being extended to critical workers in industries such as power and aviation, in order to reduce the impact of Omicron by finding infections early and preventing outbreaks.

It has been suggested health and care workers, who are already eligible for daily tests, could get back to work quicker following a positive test if the UK followed the US in reducing the self-isolation period to five days, down from seven days in Britain.

The UK has so far resisted pressure to follow the US, with Ms Keegan telling ITV News the seven day period is safer because it reduces the risk of people still being infectious when they go back to work.

Ministers are expected to announce a relaxation to testing rules that will remove the requirement for everyone to take a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test result.

PCR tests will be limited to symptomatic cases only, leaving those who don’t have symptoms - making up more than one third of cases - with fewer days in isolation and an earlier return to work.

Ms Keegan acknowledged government scientists are "looking at" whether the PCR requirement should be scrapped and said if a decision is made it will be announced through the "proper channels later on today".Asked whether the army will be used, she said: "Within all of the local resilience plans there is a number of contingency planning arrangements and right at the end of that is the military.

"It's not where you start but it's where you finish in terms of escalation."

Will the army be used to support care workers? Care Minister Gillian Keegan answers:

Play video

Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group (ICG), which represents providers in York and north Yorkshire, said the staffing challenge “is now at the worst it has been throughout the pandemic”.

His letter said: "As you know, we need a fully functioning social care sector to ensure that NHS hospital care can function effectively and not be overwhelmed because people cannot be discharged to care settings.

“At the moment, that cannot be guaranteed and I fear the setting up of surge hubs is not a long-term solution as they too will be struggling for staff.

“I repeat my belief that we need the government to quickly establish a volunteer task force to ease the crisis and ensure we can get through the winter.”

Separately to the letter, Mr Padgham said: “Care providers cannot go on as they are, or the amount and the standards of care are going to be under threat and compromised.

“The idea of a volunteer army for care, similar to that being set up to support the NHS, is a serious one and one that must be implemented immediately, before it is too late.”

Listen to the ITV News Coronavirus Podcast:

The government has announced an extra £60 million for local authorities to support the adult social care response to coronavirus in January.

This is on top of existing funding to prevent infections and provide testing, a recruitment campaign, and a £162.5 million fund to help providers recruit and retain staff over the coming months.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We appreciate the incredible efforts of adult social care staff throughout the pandemic and have provided record funding and support to boost the workforce during this difficult time.

“In the past 12 months we have made almost £600 million available specifically for recruitment and retention, launched recruitment campaigns and expanded the Health and Care Visa scheme.

“We have also committed £500 million to assist with staff training, qualifications and support as part of the £5.4 billion from the Health and Social Care Levy.”