Meghan Markle will receive just £1 in damages from the publisher of The Mail on Sunday after the newspaper was found to have invaded her privacy when the newspaper published a letter to her father.

The Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson said the publisher will also pay a separate "substantial" sum for copyright infringement, which would be donated to charity.

They said the Duchess was clear from the beginning that her civil case against the newspaper was about the difference between right and wrong.

Meghan sued Associated Newspapers Limited, also the publisher of the Daily Mail, over five articles that reproduced parts of her “personal and private” letter to her father in August 2018.

The Duchess won her case on privacy and copyright matters in the High Court last year and Court of Appeal judges in December dismissed an appeal by Associated Newspapers.

The Duchess of Sussex Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The fact that Meghan won on both privacy and copyright demonstrated the strength of both claims, the Duchess' spokesperson said.

They added that Meghan chose to recover the profit the paper had made from her letter on the copyright, rather than privacy, part of the case.

Some detail of the money the Duchess will receive emerged on Wednesday, when a written case order, which was made by appeal judges and summarises the outcome of Court of Appeal litigation, was made public.

The Mail on Sunday will have to pay the £1 for privacy invasion and the "confidential sum" for copyright infringement by January 7, the order said.

And the newspaper should pay £300,000 of the Duchess’s legal costs by the same date.

Appeal judges also said in their order that the Mail on Sunday would pay the Duchess' lawyers’ bills during the appeal litigation. Those costs would be assessed if not agreed.