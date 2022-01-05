Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid for the second time in three months, a day after he delivered a major speech setting out his vision for Britain’s future.

The Labour leader will miss Prime Minister’s Questions, with deputy leader, Angela Rayner, stepping in to face Boris Johnson.

Sir Keir previously tested positive for coronavirus on October 27 and had to miss the Budget announcement.

He is not thought to have any Covid-19 symptoms but the infection was picked up as part of his regular testing routine.

This latest positive test will mean it is the sixth period of self-isolation for the Labour leader since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Sir Keir addressed an audience in Birmingham where he promised “straight leadership” based on the values of “security, prosperity and respect” if his party is returned to power.

