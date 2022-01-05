A teacher in the United States has been arrested for allegedly giving a 17-year-old boy a Covid vaccine jab at her home 30 miles west of New York City.

Laura Russo, 54, is not a medical professional or authorised to give vaccines, police said, and she did not have parental consent.

In New York, the minimum age at which a person can get a Covid-19 vaccine without parental consent is 18.

The teenager later told his mother what had happened on New Year's Eve and she called the police, who ​issued the teacher a ticket to appear in court and then released her.

Russo was a science teacher at Herricks High School, according to an archived version of her biography on the school's website, CNN reports.

"The individual in question is a district employee who has been removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation," Superintendent of Herricks Public Schools, Fino Celano, told CNN.

"The alleged incident is non-school related."

Russo has been charged with unauthorised practice of a profession, according to police, under New York state's education law. Her next court date is January 21.