The UK recorded a further 334 Covid-19 deaths as NHS England catches up with a backlog of hospital deaths recorded over the weekend and New Year's bank holiday.

The number of new deaths reported in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, is much higher than those reported in previous days as it includes a backlog of hospital deaths reported overnight by NHS England from January 1 to 4.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid patients in hospital continues to rise. As of Tuesday, there were 17,276 - a rise of 967 from Monday.

This is up 58% week-on-week and is the highest number since February 19.

A total of 911 hospital patients were on ventilation beds in the UK.

During the second wave, the number of Covid patients in hospital peaked at 39,254 on January 18, 2021.

Also in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, there were 194,747 new cases of the coronavirus reported.

The UK has recorded a total of 13,835,334 infections since the start of the pandemic and 149,284 deaths linked to Covid.

England

England reported 316 more Covid deaths on Wednesday - but this figure includes backlogs from NHS England's data on hospital deaths.

Meanwhile, there were 150,232 more infections over the latest 24-hour period.

The number of Covid patients in hospitals in England on Wednesday was 15,659 - a rise of 615 from Tuesday.

Of those patients, 769 were on ventilation beds.

Wales

Authorities in Wales reported 10 more Covid deaths and 21,279 more infections on Wednesday.

In hospitals across the nation, there were 677 Covid patients on Tuesday - 47 of who were on ventilation beds.

Scotland

There were five more Covid-related deaths reported in Scotland.

And infections rose by 16,103 in the latest 24-hour period.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,223 Covid patients in hospital - 42 were on ventilation beds.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland recorded three further coronavirus deaths and 7,133 new infections.

On Tuesday, 403 Covid patients were in hospital and 24 were on ventilation.