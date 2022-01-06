Play video

ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger was in Italy to speak to over-50s about the new law for mandatory Covid vaccines

Citizens over the age of 50 will be required to take a Covid vaccine in Italy as the country struggles with near-daily new records of fresh infections.

On Wednesday, 189,000 new infections were confirmed in the country of around 59 million people.

The Cabinet voted unanimously to impose the mandate, which Public Administration Minister Renato Brunetta said cracks down on those who refuse to be jabbed and who now account for the majority of patients in ICU beds.

Around 78% of Italy’s population is fully vaccinated against the virus and 36% have received a booster, which experts say is crucial in preventing severe illness of death.

It was not immediately announced what, if any, penalty non-vaccinated older people might face.

But Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters that anyone 50 or older will be checked to see if they have a “super green pass” before they enter their workplaces.

That certification is reserved to those who are fully vaccinated or who have recently recovered from Covid.

What has the reaction been?

Reactions appeared to be mixed in Italian capital Rome on Thursday. One US doctor based in Rome expressed support for the ruling as it was, he said, a collective attempt at stopping the spread of the virus.

"You either have a collective choice or a personal choice. In this situation it is collective, the choice should be based on all of us, not just a single person," Peter Crisera said.

Another Rome local shared Mr Crisera's support of the measures.

Cases have been rising in Italy at an alarming rate. Credit: AP

"If they don't realise this, that the vaccine is not only a personal defence but a defence of the collective group - your neighbours, your children, your wife, your grandparents - if these people do not understand that, it becomes indispensable that it becomes mandatory," said Stefano Marinoni.

Others felt the responsibility for checking people's vaccination status lay with the government and not business owners.

"We cannot start being guards now checking every person who enters to see if they have the green pass. The government must assume the responsibility of making it mandatory," said salesperson Noemi Burocci.

What else has been approved?

The Cabinet also decreed that anyone working in universities must be vaccinated, regardless of age.

Currently, vaccination is required for school teachers, health care workers, members of the military and police forces, regardless of age.

Also adopted was a requirement that anyone working or receiving services in beauty shops and similar establishments have a negative test if they aren’t vaccinated or haven't recently recovered from Covid.

The same rule will apply to stores in shopping malls and to banks and post offices.

Those working or customers of pharmacies or food stores will be exempt.