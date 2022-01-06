Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated writer and director of 1970s black-and-white classics like Paper Moon and The Last Picture Show, has died aged 82.

He died early on Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles, with his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich, confirming he passed away of natural causes.

Considered part of a generation of young “New Hollywood” directors, Bogdanovich became known for the chilling lone shooter film Targets (1968) and The Last Picture Show (1971) – his evocative portrait of a small, dying town that earned eight Oscar nominations.

Bogdanovich poses for a photo in 2005, at the Regent Beverly Hills Credit: Damian Dovarganes/AP

Tributes have poured in from across the film industry, honouring his work and character.

Francis Ford Coppola, director of The Godfather, released a statement saying he was “devastated” at the news.

“He was a wonderful and great artist,” he wrote.

“I’ll never forget attending a premiere for The Last Picture Show. I remember at its end, the audience leaped up all around me bursting into applause lasting easily 15 minutes."

Guillermo del Toro, the director of Pan's Labyrinth, said that "he single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation.”

On Instagram, Tatum O’Neal, who became the youngest Oscar-winning actress at age 10 for her performance in Paper Moon, added to the tributes with an emotional post.

“Peter was my heaven & earth,” she wrote movingly.

“A father figure. A friend. From ‘Paper Moon’ to ‘Nickelodeon’ he always made me feel safe. I love you, Peter.”

Bogdanovich's turbulent personal life was also often in the spotlight.

This included his well-known affair with Cybill Shepherd that began during the making of The Last Picture Show while he was married to his close collaborator, Polly Platt.

The murder of his Playmate girlfriend Dorothy Stratten and his subsequent marriage to her younger sister, Louise, who was 29 years younger than him also attracted headlines.

Born in Kingston, New York, in 1939, Bogdanovich started out as a film journalist and critic, working as a film programmer at the Museum of Modern Art, where through a series of retrospectives he endeared himself to a host of old guard filmmakers including Orson Welles, Howard Hawks and John Ford.

But his Hollywood education started earlier than that. His father took him at the age of five to see Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton movies at the museum he later went on to work at.

Listen to Unscripted- our arts and entertainment podcast

He would later make his own Keaton documentary, The Great Buster, which was released in 2018.

As well as writing and directing, Bogdanovich also took on a number of acting roles, the most notable being on The Sopranos, where he played a psychotherapist.

Bogdanovich is survived by his two children Antonia and Sashy.