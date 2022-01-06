The UK has recorded 179,756 new Covid-19 cases over the latest 24-hour period.

There have also been 231 more coronavirus deaths reported - these are deaths that happened within 28 days of a positive test.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been more than 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country continues to rise.

A total of 17,988 people were in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 as of January 5 - up 50% week-on-week and the highest figure since February 18.

During the second wave, the number peaked at 39,254 on January 18, 2021.

There were 2,078 Covid-19 hospital admissions on January 2, the latest UK-wide figure available, up 37% week-on-week and slightly below the 2,585 admissions on December 29.

Admissions during the second wave peaked at 4,583 on January 12, 2021.

England

A total of 152,306 new Covid infections were recorded in England, while 203 more deaths were reported.

And as of Thursday, 16,058 coronavirus patients were in hospital - 762 of who were on ventilation beds.

The latest data on Covid-19 hospital admissions - which is for Tuesday - show there were were 2,101 admissions.

Wales

There were 9,213 new Covid infections in Wales and six more deaths related to the virus.

As of Wednesday, there were 702 patients in hospital with coronavirus - 40 were on ventilation.

A total of 47 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital with Covid on Wednesday.

Scotland

Scottish authorities reported 11,360 more coronavirus infections in the latest 24-hour period.

And there were 18 more deaths linked to the virus.

Meanwhile, 1,267 Covid patients are currently in hospitals across Scotland, as of Thursday. 43 of those patients are on ventilation beds.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, 6,877 more Covid cases and four more deaths were reported by health authorities.

And as of Wednesday, there were 404 Covid patients in hospital - 24 of who were on ventilation beds. On the same day, hospitals recorded 23 admissions of patients with the virus.