A US congressman on the house floor when rioters stormed the US Capitol building one year ago has paid tribute to the officer who defended him, saying his sacrifice allowed him to see the subsequent birth of his son.

On this day last year, pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Congress in an attempt to halt the certification of Joe Biden's election victory over Mr Trump, who had refused to concede the election.Colin Allred, a Democratic representative from Texas' 32nd congressional district, recalled seeing the mob at the doors on that fateful day, describing how he heard glass breaking as he and his colleagues exited the house floor.

The former NFL line backer described taking off his suit jacket coat in anticipation of the approaching rioters who had breached the security perimeter and entered the building.

"I saw the officers staying behind. Their guns drawn," he recalled in emotional testimony given in a reflective session of members of the US House of Representatives on Thursday.

"I was raised by a single mother but I am a father now.

"I had a 23-month-old son at home and I had a baby on the way in two more months," the civil rights attorney said.

"Had those officers not held that line, I would not have met my son Cameron," he said.

Mr Allred, who was born and raised in North Texas, went on to describe his determination for his son to grow up with his dad, something that he had missed out on.

"So, for me January the sixth, I don't see it as a member of Congress so much. I see it, as a father."

Brian Sicknick, a 42-year-old police officer, was one of five people to have died as a result of the assault on Congress, which led to Mr Trump's second impeachment.

Mr Sicknick collapsed after returning to his office during the siege, passing away the next day in hospital.

"To the Sicknick family, I'll say to you. Your son's sacrifice allowed me to meet mine," Mr Allred said.

He said the events left him feeling sadness for the country he thought he may have had to leave for his sons.

"My sadness has become a resolve," he continued, before saying that he is determined to do what he can to "save" his democracy from the forces which tried to halt the certification of Mr Biden's election victory.