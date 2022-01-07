A total of 178,250 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the UK over the latest 24-hour period.

And there were 229 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, the government reported on Friday.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been more than 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A total of 18,454 people were in hospital with coronavirus on Thursday.

This is up 40% week-on-week and is the highest number since February 18, 2021.

During the second wave of coronavirus, the number peaked at 39,254 on January 18, 2021.

The latest UK-wide figures for Covid-19 hospital admissions, which are for Monday, show there were 2,434 admissions.

This is up 26% week-on-week and slightly below the 2,590 admissions on December 29.

Admissions during the second wave peaked at 4,583 on January 12, 2021.

England

There were 149,405 new Covid infections recorded in England, and 193 more deaths linked to the virus in the latest 24-hour period.

And as of Friday, 16,163 patients are in hospital with coronavirus - 728 are on ventilation beds.

And as of Wednesday, hospitals in England admitted 2,139 patients with coronavirus.

Wales

In Wales, there were 7,915 more coronavirus cases and 21 more deaths.

727 patients were in hospital with Covid on Thursday - 39 of who were on ventilation.

And as of Thursday, 57 patients were admitted to hospital with the coronavirus.

Scotland

There were 14,486 new cases in Scotland, and 15 more coronavirus-related deaths.

As of Friday, there were 1,323 Covid patients in hospital, and 48 of them were on ventilation beds.

On Monday, hospitals in Scotland admitted 131 patients with the coronavirus.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland recorded 6,444 more Covid-19 infections in the latest 24-hour period.

No further deaths were reported on Friday.

There were 402 patients with Covid in hospital on Thursday - 24 were on ventilation.

On the same day, 14 patients were admitted to hospitals with the virus.