Two teenagers have been charged with manslaughter and arson after an 88-year-old woman died in a house fire in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said the charges were in relation to the death of Josephine Smith following a fire at a home in Queens Park Road, Romford, on October 28.

Ms Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firework was recovered from the scene, and a post-mortem gave the cause of Ms Smith's death as smoke inhalation.

Kai Cooper, 18, of Cleve Road, Leatherhead, and a 15-year-old boy from Southend appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with manslaughter and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Cooper has been remanded in custody, while the 15-year-old has been bailed - and both will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.