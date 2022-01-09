Covid cases rise by 141,472 in UK as 97 new deaths recorded

A further 141,472 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Sunday.

Figures also show a further 97 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 150,154.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Here's a breakdown by nation:

England

Cases rose by 121,228 in England, where 84 new deaths have been recorded.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "3,760 positive cases and, sadly, two deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours."

Scotland

In Scotland, cases rose by 7,561 and death by three.

Wales

A total of 8,923 new cases have bene confirmed in Wales, while the death toll increased by eight.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast: