Covid cases rise by 141,472 in UK as 97 new deaths recorded
A further 141,472 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Sunday.
Figures also show a further 97 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 150,154.
Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
Here's a breakdown by nation:
England
Cases rose by 121,228 in England, where 84 new deaths have been recorded.
Northern Ireland
The Department of Health said: "3,760 positive cases and, sadly, two deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours."
Scotland
In Scotland, cases rose by 7,561 and death by three.
Wales
A total of 8,923 new cases have bene confirmed in Wales, while the death toll increased by eight.
