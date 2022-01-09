Play video

Martyn Hett's family wants stadiums and other venues to have a greater responsibility to protect the public, as ITV News Reporter Sam Holder explains

The mother of Martyn Hett, who died in the Manchester Arena Attack, says "lives will be saved" by a proposed law named after her son that has taken a step closer to becoming legislation.

Under Martyn's Law, venues would have a legal duty to provide security in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing.

It follows a consultation into what sort of venue should be bound by the so-called Protect Duty in the wake of the May 2017 atrocity in which 22 innocent people were killed as they left an Ariana Grande concert.

Figen Murray, mother of 29-year-old victim Martyn, has campaigned for the introduction of a Martyn’s Law, including calling for venues and local authorities to have action plans against such attacks.

'What we are asking is... to keep them safe from terrorist attacks': Figen Murray outlines the importance of Martyn's Law

"Absolutely everything I do since Martyn died is purely for the purposes to avoid other families from going through what we as a family have gone through, and are going through and will be going through for the rest of our lives," she told ITV News.

"What we are asking is that actually legislation is put in place so that venues, publicly accessible locations, have a duty of care towards the public and the staff to keep them safe from terrorist attacks."

Campaigner Figen Murray lost her son, Martyn Hett, in the Arena attack

Home Secretary Priti Patel is due to detail the proposals, which include a requirement for some public places to be prepared for a terror attack, on Monday.

Ms Patel said: “Following the tragic attack at the Manchester Arena, we have worked closely with Figen Murray, victims’ groups and partners to develop proposals to improve protective security around the country.

“I am grateful for their tireless commitment and those who responded to the consultation, the majority of whom agreed tougher measures are needed to protect the public from harm.

“We will never allow terrorists to restrict our freedoms and way of life, which is why we are committed to bringing forward legislation this year that will strike the right balance between public safety, whilst not placing excessive burden on small businesses.”