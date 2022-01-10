Hardware retailer Wilko is planning to close 15 stores this year, which could lead to disruption for customers and hundreds of job losses.

The firm said the stores affected will close as leases end and where favourable terms cannot be agreed, adding it will not affect its new openings or stores relocation programme.

The GMB union said it was “another nail in the High Street’s coffin”, warning that hundreds of jobs could be lost.

Which stores are due to close and when?

Shipley Feb 2022

Bournemouth Feb 2022

Stockton Feb 2022

The Fort Feb 2022

Scunthorpe March 2022

Narborough Road April 2022

Grantham May 2022

Redditch May 2022

Rotherham June 2022

Skegness June 2022

Sutton Coldfield June 2022

Edmonton Green July 2022

Llanelli August 2022

Merthyr Tydfil September 2022

Cleethorpes October 2022

The high street has been hit hard by the pandemic Credit: PA

Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko’s chief executive said: “Our history is steeped in serving our customers and communities going back to 1930 but there’s no denying the way people shop with us and where they want to shop with us is changing.

“As a business we’re evolving and this includes working with landlords for more favourable terms, as well as looking at locations and store formats."

The firm said it would do "everything it can" to support those who would lose their jobs.

Roger Jenkins, GMB national officer, said: “These closures are devastating for Wilko workers and the communities who use them.

“It’s yet another nail in the High Street’s coffin and GMB calls on councils and landlords to review commercial leases and offer lower rents."

Wilko said 11 of the 15 stores have an alternative Wilko within five miles. The retailer has 414 stores across the UK and over 16,000 staff.

The pandemic has hit the high street hard with many well known names disappearing for good.

Brands like Debenhams, Topshop and Carphone Warehouse have all ceased trading since the pandemic started.