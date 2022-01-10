Is Russia preparing to invade Ukraine and would NATO defend it?

Play video

A flurry of diplomatic talks are due to take place this week between Russia and NATO over tensions in Ukraine - but where has the dispute come from?

At the end of last year, Ukrainian and US officials began sounding alarms about a build-up of Russian troops along Ukraine's border.

Ukraine fears it could be invaded but others see Russia's move as an attempt to bring NATO to the negotiating table to settle some of its long-held grudges against the alliance.

This has led to a series of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden as well as discussions involving NATO, the EU and the UK.

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden discussing Ukraine via video link on December 7 Credit: AP

The tensions have led UK Foreign Secretary Lizz Truss to brand this week as "absolutely critical" for peace and security in Europe.

But where has this come from, and why is it all centred on Ukraine?

What's the background?

Ukraine has long been a source of tension between the West and Russia, which has competed for it to be part of their spheres of influence.

It was a major theatre of both the World Wars as the Germans sought to wrestle control of it from the Russians, but ultimately it remained in the hands of the Soviet Union until it gained independence in 1991.

Russian soldiers taking part in drills near Ukraine Credit: AP

Since then, being either Western or Russian focused, has played a huge part in internal Ukrainian politics.

In 2013, pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych backed away from a friendship agreement with the European Union in favour of closer ties to Russia.

Anti-government protests by the Western supporting population in the capital of Kyiv broke out, and riots in January 2014 left almost 100 people dead.

At the same time, pro-government protests erupted in the eastern parts of Ukraine that have a large population of ethnic Russians.

Mr Yanukovych fled Ukraine in February 2014 and a pro-European government was elected.

The ousting of the president caused Russia's President Putin to invade and annex the Crimean peninsula as well as encouraging an armed uprising in the east of the country.

The annexation of Crimea was met with fury by the West and led to Russia being expelled from the G7 starting a new period of frosty relations between the two.

Pro-Russian militias also launched a separatist movement in eastern Ukraine, leading to a bitter conflict that was paused after a peace agreement brokered by France and Germany was signed in 2015.

The agreement was a diplomatic coup for Moscow, requiring Ukraine to grant broad autonomy to the rebel regions and offer a sweeping amnesty to the rebels.

Battle groups appeared in the Pogonovo training area in Russia's Voronezh region, close to the Ukrainian border. Credit: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

What's been happening recently?

In December the US said it believed Russia is planning to deploy 175,000 soldiers along the border, with almost 100,000 already there.

Ukrainian officials have also said they've seen Russian plans detailing an invasion set for January or February.

Ukraine has also said the pro-Russian militias in the east have been breaking the 2015 ceasefire agreement more frequently.

What does Russia want?

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of failing to honour the 2015 peace deal and criticised the West for failing to encourage Ukrainian compliance. Ukraine, in turn, has pointed to ceasefire violations and insists there is a continuing Russian troop presence in the rebel east despite the Kremlin’s denials.The dispute is also part of the wider geo-political tensions between NATO and Russia.

Russia has long accused NATO of encroaching on its borders, something it describes as unacceptable.

Moscow has strongly criticised the US and its NATO allies for providing Ukraine with weapons and holding joint drills, saying that encourages Ukrainian hawks to try to regain the rebel-held areas by force.

The Russian president has repeatedly described Russians and Ukrainians as “one people” and claims that Ukraine unfairly received Russian lands when the Soviet Union broke up.

A Ukrainian soldier adjusts his gun near the ruined house at a line of separation from pro-Russian rebels. Credit: AP

Mr Putin has strongly also emphasised that Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO represent a red line for Moscow.

At a press conference held at the end of last year, he said: "We have made it clear that NATO’s move to the east is unacceptable."

"The United States is standing with missiles on our doorstep. Is it an excessive requirement not to install shock systems at our house?

"How would the Americans react if missiles were placed at the border with Canada or Mexico?"

Could NATO troops defend Ukraine?

Although Ukraine has a series of agreements with NATO it is not a member of the alliance and is under no obligation to defend it if it is attacked.

President Biden and NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg have ruled out sending soldiers to fight Russian forces in Ukraine, but have not ruled out other forms of military intervention.

What else is being done?

A flurry of talks has been held in recent weeks between NATO, the US, the EU, the UK and Russia in recent weeks.The US and the UK have said Russia would face severe economic and political sanctions if Ukraine was invaded, promising to go further than ever before and lock Russia out of many international financial systems.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Credit: AP

The Kremlin has presented a draft Russia-US security treaty and a blueprint for a Russia-NATO agreement as a starting point for this week’s negotiations.

They would oblige the alliance not to station any troops in areas where they weren’t present in 1997 - before NATO moved to incorporate former Soviet bloc countries and ex-Soviet republics.It is thought this would be a non-starter as it would mean NATO troops would have to withdraw from the Baltic States and Poland, which would contravene the basic pledge of defence that underpins the alliance.

NATO has also rejected a proposal by Russia to specifically exclude Ukraine from joining the alliance, emphasising that a key alliance principle is that membership is open to any qualifying country and no outsiders have veto power.Despite the two sides seeming far from agreement Mr Stoltenberg described Russia's eagerness to come to the negotiating table as a positive start.