Millionaire murderer and New York real estate heir Robert Durst has died in prison at the age of 78, as he was serving a life sentence for killing his best friend.

Durst was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was finally convicted in September 2021 of shooting Susan Berman at point-blank range at her Los Angeles home in 2000.

He died on Monday of natural causes in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, California.

In October last year he was reported to have been on a ventilator have contracted Covid.

'You’re caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course'

Ms Berman, the daughter of a Las Vegas mobster, was Durst’s long-time confidante who told friends she provided a false alibi for him after his wife vanished.

Her murder had been a mystery that haunted family and friends for 15 years before Durst was arrested in 2015.

Only after Los Angeles prosecutors proved that the motive in Berman's death was to silence her because she helped him cover up Kathie’s killing was he indicted by a New York grand jury in November for second-degree murder in his wife's death.

Robert Durst sitting in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison. Credit: Myung J Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP

His initial arrest came after he decided to take part in a HBO documentary that unearthed new incriminating evidence and caught him in what prosecutors said was a stunning confession.

The final episode of The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst closed with him mumbling to himself in a bathroom saying: "You’re caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

Durst was arrested while hiding out in a New Orleans hotel on the eve of the airing of the episode.

During the trial, prosecutors painted a portrait of a rich "narcissistic psychopath" who did not think the laws applied to him and ruthlessly disposed of people who stood in his way.