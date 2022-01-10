A further 142,224 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK during the past 24-hour reporting period.

Figures also show 77 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 150,230.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England Government data shows a further 55 people in England have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 130,632. A further 115,998 people tested positive for Covid-19. The total number of cases in England since the start of the pandemic is now 12,370,121. Scotland Scotland has recorded no further deaths of coronavirus patients and 11,827 new cases, the latest government figures show. The overall number of confirmed cases is now 1,056,837, while the number of people who have died having first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days is 9,934.

Wales Public Health Wales has reported 11,693 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 727,486.

A total of 16 new deaths have been reported and the death roll remains at 6,650. Northern Ireland Six new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland but a further 2,706 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 462,870 and the death toll to 3,014.