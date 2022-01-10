The American comedian Bob Saget had died at the age of 65, according to police.

Saget, known for starring in US sitcoms including Full House, was pronounced dead at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

Officers from Orange County Sheriff’s Office were called following reports of an unresponsive man at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Saget was identified and pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said no signs foul play were found.

Saget had just begun his new 2022 stand up tour and had earlier tweeted about his show in Jacksonville, expressing his delight at being back performing.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” he tweeted.

“Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening.

“I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s**t.”

British comedian and and Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas paid tribute to Saget as a “magnificently naughty comedian.”

“In terrible shock of the horrible news of Bob Saget’s sudden passing,” Lucas wrote on Twitter.

“He was a warm, kind, humble man and a magnificently naughty comedian, always treading the line so deftly.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Actor John Stamos, who starred alongside Saget on the sitcom Full House, tweeted: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Star Trek actor George Takei said “America’s Dad” Bob Saget, had been a “regular presence” in his household.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget,” he said.

“Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs.

“Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls”.

Paying tribute to the comedian on Twitter, US TV host Whoopi Goldberg said: “Sail on my friend Bob Saget with your huge heart and abject lunacy.

“My condolences to his daughters & other family.”

US actor Seth Green wrote: “Damn it @bobsaget you left your body.

“I’ll forever celebrate your genius, your giant heart, and joy for life.

“Thank you for helping me through the inevitable sadness of life with comedy.

“At least now you can hang with Rodney & Don again. Love you forever.”

Comedian Steve Martin said it was a “sad day for (the) comedy world”.

Actor Jim Carey tweeted: "Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake."

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said: “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

"The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”