ITV News Reporter Chloe Keedy has the details of a remarkable rescue

This was the jaw-dropping moment Los Angeles Police rescued a pilot from a crashed plane just moments before it was hit by a train, local authorities said on Sunday.

In a video shared on the LAPD's Twitter account, officers can be seen pulling the injured pilot, who had been forced to make an emergency landing on the train tracks, moments before it was hit by a train.

A few seconds later and it would've been too late.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the single-engine plane crashed onto the tracks at around 2pm after its single-engine lost power soon after take-off.

The police department praised the "heroism and quick action" the officers took to save the man.

The pilot, who is in his 70s, was taken to hospital and is not believed to have suffered serious injuries.