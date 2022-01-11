The countdown to the premiere of a dramatic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has begun.

The iconic 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air had been given a gritty makeover after a fan, Morgan Taylor, uploaded his own mock trailer to YouTube.

Star of the original show, Will Smith, made fantasy a reality and on Thursday viewers in the US will be able to watch the show on streaming service Peacock.

UK viewers can watch the show on Sky and Now TV, though an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

To hear from leading names from the world of entertainment, listen to the ITV News Unscripted podcast