Covid cases rise by 120,821 in UK as death toll grows by 379

Figures show 120,821 Covid cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Tuesday.

A further 379 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 150,609, according to government statistics.

The latest deaths figure is often higher on a Tuesday due to delays in reporting over the weekend.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

There were 104,833 new cases confirmed in England, where the death toll rose by 358.

Scotland

In Scotland, 10,392 new cases were reported and 16 more deaths have been recorded.

Wales

Cases in Wales grew by 2,176, with the death toll increasing by four.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: “3,420 positive cases and, sadly, one death has been reported in the past 24 hours.”