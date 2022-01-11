Former child actor Miranda Fryer, who starred as Sky Mangel in Australian soap Neighbours, has died at the age of 34.

Ms Fryer passed away in her sleep last Thursday, Australian site TV Tonight has reported.

Her family, who spoke to the outlet, are awaiting a coroner’s report but said that the nursing graduate had a history of heart problems.

Neighbours fan site Erinsborough news paid tribute to the actress, who originally played toddler Sky Bishop/Mangel, the on-screen daughter of Kerry Bishop and adopted father Joe Mangel (Linda Hartley-Clark and Mark Little). She starred in 130 episodes between 1989 and 1991 according to IMDB.

Ms Fryer married in November 2020 and had been planning to start a family with husband Arthur Pothitis, as well as further studies in medical science.

In a statement her family said: “True soulmates, Miranda and Arthur were making plans to start their family, when one day last week she went to sleep and never woke up. We do not know why.

"She had had some health issues with her heart, maybe her beautiful persona was just too good for this world of ours. We, who all loved her so much, shall treasure the memories she has left us with and mourn our loss forever.

“A beautiful child, stunning teenager, beautiful inside, and out… a woman, with so much love and happiness given and received. So many friends, so much still to offer this world, gone.”

Unscripted: Listen now